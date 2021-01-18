Wuhan: A year on from the first Covid-19 lockdown

BBC China Correspondent Stephen McDonell has taken a road trip back to the Chinese city of Wuhan, as it nears the anniversary on 23 January of the world's first Covid-19 lockdown.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019 before it spiralled into a global pandemic and turned the city into a ghost town with streets empty of residents and vehicles.

The lockdown was lifted in April and our correspondent returned to see how Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei are faring.

Filmed and edited by Edward Lawrence.

Producer: Lan Pan

