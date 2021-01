A man has scaled a Hong Kong skyscraper in his wheelchair to raise money for spinal cord patients.

Lai Chi-Wai, who became paralysed after a road accident ten years ago, climbed 250 metres (820ft) of the Nina Towers building.

Before his accident, Lai Chi-Wai was a rock-climbing champion in Asia and eighth best in the world.

He said that "knowing there was a possibility...that I could be a climber again, I found some direction in life".