A video of six-month-old Fu Bao clinging on to her zookeeper's leg has gone viral with more than four million views on YouTube.

The cub was the first giant panda to be born in South Korea - at Everland Zoo.

Her parents, Ai Bao and Le Bao, arrived as part of China’s "panda diplomacy" programme.

