A dancing instructor accidentally caught part of Myanmar's military coup on camera.

"I wasn't dancing to mock or ridicule any organisation or to be silly... I was dancing for a fitness dance competition," said aerobics instructor Khing Hnin Wai after a video of her workout went viral.

Filming in Myanmar's capital, she posted her fitness video to Facebook. Little did she know, she'd inadvertently caught a historical moment: Myanmar's military coup-in-progress.

Standing by the Royal Lotus Roundabout near the country's parliament, armoured vehicles and black SUVs sped by behind her as she danced.

On Monday, the military seized control of Myanmar, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials in her party.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.