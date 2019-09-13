Citizens in Myanmar have been holding noisy demonstrations after the military seized control of the country from elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

People in the largest city, Yangon, banged pots and pans by their windows while medical workers wore ribbons and made three-finger, anti-authoritarian salutes.

One young activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi, spoke to BBC World Service about the protest.

