Experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 have all but dismissed a theory that the virus came from a laboratory in China.

Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) mission, said it was "extremely unlikely" that the virus leaked from a lab in the city of Wuhan.

Speaking to BBC News after the news conference, Dr Peter Daszak, who is part of the fact-finding mission said "the supply chains to Huanan Seafood Market were extensive."