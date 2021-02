The United Nations has called for the urgent rescue of dozens of Rohingya refugees stranded at sea in Indian waters.

Reports suggest as many as eight have already died.

Last year alone more than 200 lost their lives at sea, after boarding boats to escape refugee camps in Bangladesh, in search of opportunity. The Rohingya fled persecution in Myanmar in 2017.

Video by: Rajini Vaidyanathan, Sanjay Ganguly, Mohammed Farouk, Saidul Howse, Shalu Yadav.