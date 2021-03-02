'UN intervention needed over Myanmar'

A human rights group is calling on China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to work together to get the UN Security Council to intervene in Myanmar.

Debbie Stothard, founder of ALTSEAN, told BBC World News: "Asean should be asking urgently for a UN Security Council delegation to go to Myanmar immediately to start a process of negotiations."

She was concerned that if nothing was done there could be an escalation of violence in the days ahead.