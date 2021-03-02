An Indonesian volcano erupted on Tuesday, sending clouds of ash up to 5km (3.1 miles) into the sky.

Located in North Sumatra, Mount Sinabung first erupted in 2010 after being inactive for centuries, and has seen an increase in its activity over the last year.

There are no reported injuries but locals have been advised to stay 3km (1.9 miles) away from the crater.

