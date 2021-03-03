Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'

The annual migration of flamingos to Navi Mumbai city in western India has drawn people from nearby cities and towns. Bird watchers say that the growing number of flamingos in the city is a good sign.

But they add that authorities need to do more to ensure that the annual migration pattern is not disturbed because of construction activity in the area.

