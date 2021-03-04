Hundreds of mourners flashing the three-finger salute have attended a funeral on Thursday for a 19-year-old woman killed in Myanmar.

Kyal Sin, known as Angel, was killed when she was shot in the head while protesting on the streets of the city Mandalay.

Her image has been taken up as a symbol of defiance by the civil disobedience movement which is campaigning against military rule.

There has been no statement from the military government about its decision to escalate the use of lethal force. Thirty-eight people died when the security forces opened fire on the crowd of people protesting on Wednesday.