Afghanistan is seeing a wave of targeted killings against women, but a group of young women are making themselves prominent despite the dangers and breaking through as Gen Z influencers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The country’s biggest social media influencer, Ayeda Shadab has nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok and more than 230,000 followers on Instagram.

She tells BBC World News why she became an influencer and the risks of doing it.