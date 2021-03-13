'Mandalay was a massacre': Security forces fire at protesters in Myanmar
Security forces have shot dead eight people, and injured many more, as civilians continue their peaceful protests against a coup in Myanmar.
The worst of the recent violence appears to have taken place in the city of Mandalay. A large rally was just winding down, say eyewitnesses, when high-velocity rounds sent protesters running for cover.
"There's no particular, obvious objective to it except to terrorise people", says the BBC's Jonathan Head.