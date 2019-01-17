In South Korea, gay soldiers can serve, but they can be punished for consensual sex. This law is currently under review by the country’s top court.

Artist and activist Jeram Kang was sexually harassed while serving in the South Korean military. After army commanders learned that he was gay, Jeram was outed. He was later transferred to a psychiatric ward.

Ten years on, his hand-written testimony, along with stories of other gay soldiers, have been turned into an art exhibition highlighting gay rights.

This video includes references to sexual assault and suicide.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed, support is available in the UK at BBC Actionline , or in South Korea at 129, Chingusai and the Center for Military Human Rights Korea.

Internationally there is support at Befrienders Worldwide.

Produced by Julie Yoon and Kevin KimFilmed by Kevin Kim and Jungmin ChoiGraphics: Davies SuryaEditor: Kevin Kim