Women make up a large number of those killed in a deadly campaign of targeted attacks on civil society in Afghanistan by extremist groups opposed to them working outside the home.

One television station in the eastern city of Jalalabad has been forced to send all its female staff home for their own safety, after four young female employees were killed in recent months.

Reporter: BBC Afghanistan correspondent Secunder Kermani

Shot and edited by Malik Mudassir Hassan

Producer: Mahfouz Zubaide