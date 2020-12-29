In March last year, a sudden lockdown left millions of India's daily-wage workers without jobs and money.

Overnight, thousands were forced to return to their villages.

Many travelled hundreds of kilometres on foot, lorries or cycles. Some never made it.

As Covid cases in India spike again, states across the country are rolling out restrictions.

Maharashtra, India's biggest hotspot state, is considering a full lockdown. It has already announced a night curfew and full lockdown on the weekends. Other states have announced night curfews too.

Dreading another full lockdown, migrant workers are heading back home as jobs, and their sources of income dry up.

Video by Anshul Verma and BBC Marathi