The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said it will work with Japan “before, during and after” the country’s plan to release one million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The director general Rafael Mariano Grossi told BBC World News that whatever option was taken it was about making sure no harm would come to people or the environment.

The plan will see the water treated and diluted to ensure radiation levels will be below those set for drinking water, but the move has been strongly opposed by China, South Korea and the local fishing industry.

Approval of the plan has followed years of debate and could take decades to complete.

Tokyo has said the work will start in about two years.