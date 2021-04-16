US President Joe Biden has delayed the withdrawal of remaining US forces from Afghanistan to September. This means they'll remain in the country past the 1 May deadline agreed last year, which has sparked a sharp reaction from the Taliban's political leadership.

BBC Afghanistan correspondent Secunder Kermani spent a day in Taliban territory being shown around by a local "shadow mayor".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.