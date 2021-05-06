'They have guns but we have people': Inside Myanmar's Spring Revolution
More than 750 people have been killed since the Myanmar military seized power three months ago. Thousands of people have been detained, including elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The borders are closed and the internet effectively blocked, but people are documenting their ongoing resistance to the coup.
In Yangon, a musician and his sister have, for the last two months, been filming for the BBC.
They take us inside their fight.