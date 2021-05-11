Measures have been put in place to ensure that a surge in coronavirus cases seen in Pakistan after last year’s Eid festival does not happen again, the country’s health services special assistant to the prime minister has said.

“There is capacity in the system for a surge right now, but obviously one always needs to prepare, so that you do not get overwhelmed,” Dr Faisal Sultan told BBC World News.

Scenes of surging coronavirus cases across the border in India have acted as an public health message, he said.

Pakistan is seeing a third wave of coronavirus cases and is currently in partial lockdown.