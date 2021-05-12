New Zealand Maori MP kicked out after haka

New Zealand MP Rawiri Waititi was thrown out of a debate in parliament after performing the haka in protest against the opposition party.

The protest came after a heated exchange where the Maori politician accused the opposition of a "constant barrage of insults" towards indigenous people.

Mr Waititi was ejected from the chamber in February for not wearing a tie.

