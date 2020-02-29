US general reflects on Afghanistan departure

America’s longest serving commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, has reflected on Nato forces' time in the country ahead of his troops withdrawal.

General Miller told the BBC that Nato troops are now focused on “the risks to their forces, and the risks to the future of Afghanistan”.

US-led Nato forces will withdraw from Afghanistan by 11 September, 20 years on from the attack that led to their placement.

General Miller emphasised they would continue to support their Afghan allies in these final months but that he expected Taliban violence would get worse.