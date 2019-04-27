Students were streaming out of the Sayed ul-Shuhada secondary school in Kabul on Saturday 8 May, when explosions shook the neighbourhood.

At least 85 people were killed in the bomb attack - the majority of them schoolgirls.

It follows a series of attacks in recent years, which have hit schools, training centres, hospitals, wedding halls and mosques all in same part of the Afghan capital.

The Dasht-e Barchi area of is largely populated by ethnic Hazaras and Shia Muslims in Afghanistan, and the attacks have raised fears for their communities.

The families of some of the girls who died told the BBC of the grief and fear they are now living with.

Video by Zuhal Ahad and Kawoon Khamoosh