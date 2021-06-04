Attempts to stop Hongkongers marking the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown is having the opposite effect of what was intended, the managing director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, Samuel Chu, has said.

A public vigil to mark the anniversary has been banned by Hong Kong for the second year running citing coronavirus restrictions.

But Mr Chu told BBC World News: "With the ban of the public vigil, millions of Hongkongers are actually using their own way to remember together what happened 32 years ago".