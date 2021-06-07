Pakistan train accident: Dozens killed in Sindh collision
A collision involving two passenger trains in southern Pakistan has killed at least 40 people and injured dozens.
A train travelling in Sindh province derailed and landed on another track, officials said. A second train packed with passengers then collided with it and overturned.
