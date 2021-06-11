Joshua, Kennede and Sam Jo call themselves The SG Boys. They have started one of the first LGBTQ podcasts in Singapore - where gay sex is still illegal.

Singapore's government argues that the ban must remain to reflect society's conservative views, and as a compromise it has said it will not enforce the law.

But LGBTQ activists argue that as long as it remains, it perpetuates a stigma and fuels discrimination.

The SG Boys tell the BBC about the challenges of living as a gay person in Singapore, and how they hope their podcast will spread love and empathy for their community.

Video by Tessa Wong.