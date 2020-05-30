South Korea: Swapping Seoul megacity isolation for village life
In an effort to escape the isolation of living through lockdown in a megacity and to reduce the toll on their children's mental health, South Korean families have been abandoning the capital city of Seoul and heading for nature.
Lured by small class sizes and outdoor learning, rural schools once on the brink of closure, are enjoying an unexpected revival.
