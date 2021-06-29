The sacred forest for women only

In Papua, Indonesia there is a mangrove forest that only women are allowed to enter. It’s a special place where generations of women have gathered clams and shared stories. If men are found inside the forest, they are fined. BBC Indonesia’s all female crew was granted permission to enter.

Video produced by: Ayomi Amindoni, Yulika Anastasia, Alfonso Dimara

Edited by: Anindita Pradana and Kevin Kim

