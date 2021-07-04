'US forces remaining would violate Doha agreement' - Taliban
The Taliban says they would ‘react’ to any continuing international military presence in Afghanistan.
Speaking to the BBC from their political office in Doha, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that their leadership would decide what form that would take.
Mr Shaheen told the BBC's Yogita Limaye that agreement had been reached with the United States, during peace talks in Qatar, for a complete withdrawal of all international forces from the country.