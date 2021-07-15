With Tokyo back under a Covid state of emergency there will now be no spectators at Olympic events when the Games open next weekend. In the capital, enthusiasm for the games is hard to find.

But in some small towns in remote parts of Japan there is still genuine excitement. These towns have chosen to adopt a foreign Olympic team and to host them ahead of the games.

One of them is the small town of Murayama in the mountains of northern Japan which is getting ready to welcome the Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics team.