Afghanistan: ‘Taliban gains are not irreversible’

The Taliban have seized a number of border crossings and key supply routes in Afghanistan in recent weeks following the US-led mission removing the last of its troops from the country.

The country’s National Security Adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, told BBC Hardtalk’s Sarah Montague that although this was not an easy time for Afghanistan, none of the gains the militant group had made were irreversible.

“Taking territory, militarily, is one issue, but keeping it is not going to be an easy thing for the Taliban,” he said.

The government was working to consolidate security forces in order to retake strategic locations seized by the Taliban, Mr Mohib said.

