Ramin Paikar was a child living in an orphanage in Kabul in 2002.

British soldiers used to visit and bring gifts every week.

They were part of the international coalition which had removed the Taliban from power. He remembers it as the “best time”.

Now, as foreign forces leave, the BBC reconnects Ramin with one of those British soldiers.

By Kawoon Khamoosh and Jeremy Ball

Camera: Derrick Evans and Hamid Arshia

