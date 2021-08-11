Afghanistan: ‘A red signal for the entire globe’

It is very hard to see Afghanistan move back towards a time 20 years ago when the Taliban were ruling, Afghan politician Shukria Barakzai has told BBC World News.

She said people in the country wanted to move forwards with democracy - not backwards to Taliban rule.

Taliban militants have taken control of nine of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.

President Ashraf Ghani flew to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif - traditionally an anti-Taliban bastion - to try to rally pro-government forces on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed amid fierce fighting in the past month, according to the UN.

US President Joe Biden has said that he does not regret his move to remove troops from the country.

