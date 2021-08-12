It is unfair to say Afghans need to fight against Taliban militants by themselves, the former US national security adviser Gen HR McMaster has said.

The militants are "the enemies of all civilisation, of all humanity," he told BBC World News.

The Taliban have taken 10 provincial capitals in less than a week. Almost a third of the country’s provincial capitals are now under their control.

US President Joe Biden said he did not regret the move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan earlier this week. He urged the leaders to “fight for the nation”.

Gen McMaster spoke to the BBC's Yalda Hakim.

