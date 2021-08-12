Afghanistan: 'We are not giving up hope on peace'

Afghanistan's government still hopes a political settlement with the Taliban might be possible, the country's ambassador to the US, Adela Raz has said.

She told BBC World News that the government of Afghanistan and its people were ready for a political settlement.

"There is no deal yet but we are not giving up hope, we are not giving up hope on peace, we are not giving up hope on prosperity and stability."

The ambassador said any power-sharing deal would have to ensure equal constitutional rights for men, women and minorities and a representative democracy.

