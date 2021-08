A 15-year-old from Sri Lanka has spent his Covid lockdown building a solar-powered tuk-tuk. The best part is Suntharalingam Piranawan used scraps for his homemade vehicle - and it works.

Video by BBC Sinhala’s Suneth Perera.

