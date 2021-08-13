Displaced and desperate: Thousands flee the Taliban

In less than a week, the Taliban have taken over the capitals of more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s provinces, advancing at an unexpectedly rapid pace.

Afghan forces say they are battling to regain control of some of the cities. The US has been launching air strikes against the Taliban in parts of the country.

The violence has resulted in an acute humanitarian crisis - tens of thousands displaced, and barely enough aid to supply even basic resources.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.