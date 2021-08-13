Just before the closing ceremony of this year's Cannes Film Festival, organisers had a surprise announcement - they were screening a film by Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow.

The documentary about the 2019 protests has a controversial title, named after a popular protest slogan that has since effectively been banned in Hong Kong after China passed a strict national security law.

But Kiwi says he does not want to be intimidated nor to self-censor.

Video by Wei Wang and Lam Cho Wai. Additional production by Grace Tsoi.