Afghanistan aid workers in talks with the Taliban

The Norwegian Refugee Council, which is providing aid in Afghanistan, is in talks with the Taliban in an effort to secure free movement for its aid workers, and to be able to work without interference.

The council's Secretary General Jan Egeland told BBC World News that the Taliban was responding positively.

"We as humanitarians will stay and deliver. We are not rushing out the door. If anything, we want to scale up. We are in talks with the Taliban in many provinces to secure our access and our freedom of movement," he said.