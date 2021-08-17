Afghanistan has gone through a lot of transformation in the last 20 years and is a different country to the one the Taliban left in 2001, the author of The Kite Runner has said.

Khaled Hosseini told BBC World News that his one sliver of hope was that the Taliban would realise the country had changed and that they would adapt to the times, but most Afghans he had spoken to thought those gains would be lost over time.

The Taliban have taken control of the country, almost 20 years after being ousted by a US-led military coalition.

US President Joe Biden has defended the decision to pull-out of Afghanistan.