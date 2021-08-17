President Ashraf Ghani was "gutless" to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced to take power, the former Afghan MP Elay Ershad has said.

She told BBC World News: "He left his people behind and he left his country behind. He could have stayed. I am so angry I don't have words to explain it."

Mr Ghani fled the country as hundreds of other Afghans attempted to leave. In a Facebook post addressed to Afghan citizens, he said he made the difficult decision to leave to avoid bloodshed in the capital city.