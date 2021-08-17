Former Afghan MP's anger at President Ghani fleeing country
President Ashraf Ghani was "gutless" to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced to take power, the former Afghan MP Elay Ershad has said.
She told BBC World News: "He left his people behind and he left his country behind. He could have stayed. I am so angry I don't have words to explain it."
Mr Ghani fled the country as hundreds of other Afghans attempted to leave. In a Facebook post addressed to Afghan citizens, he said he made the difficult decision to leave to avoid bloodshed in the capital city.