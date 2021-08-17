Female anchors back on screen at Afghan TV station
Female presenters have returned to the screen at a major Afghan news outlet, after briefly being taken off air as the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Tolo News said their broadcasts had returned to "normal". It comes as questions are asked over how women's rights will look under Taliban rule.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.