There are some hard and difficult lessons to be learned about the recent events in Afghanistan, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

It was a tragedy that the Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly, Mr Stoltenberg told BBC World News. He blamed a lack of leadership and logistics from the Afghan government, rather than the soldiers who he said were brave and professional.

He said that Nato went into the country following an attack on the United States and once the US decided to end its military presence in Afghanistan it was not a practical option for European allies to remain.