After the Taliban swept to victory in Afghanistan, they pledged the country would not be used as a base for terror, and the rights of women would be respected "within the framework of Islamic law."

But as the city of Kabul gradually returns to a sense of normality, residents are still waiting to see what kind of government emerges and what their rule will mean for women, human rights and politics freedom.

The BBC's Secunder Kermani reports from the heart of Kabul.