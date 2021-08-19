While there has been much attention on Afghans being evacuated at Kabul airport, it was important to remember there were more than 500,000 internally displaced people in the country, the UN refugee agency's representative to Afghanistan has said.

Caroline Van Buren told BBC World News that the country was facing a humanitarian crisis.

Failure to also focus on the hundreds of thousands of people who had been internally displaced would mean it would not be possible to provide food, water, sanitation and healthcare, she said.