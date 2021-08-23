The Taliban say they will not extend the deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan.

A spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, told the BBC's Yalda Hakim that the 31 August was a red line and that any extension would be a "clear violation" of the Doha agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

He said that the militants were "not creating any hurdles" for anyone with a passport wanting to leave the country, who "can go on commercial flights at any time".