A former Royal Marine, who was near the explosions in Kabul, has spoken to the BBC about being caught in the chaos outside Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Paul 'Pen' Farthing and his supporters have been campaigning to have his staff and their families, as well as 140 dogs and 60 cats, evacuated from Kabul since the collapse of the Afghan government.

Mr Farthing, who founded the Nowzad shelter, said: "Twice today I've had an AK poked in my face, we were forced to leave the airfield and just as we did that's when those two attacks happened".

