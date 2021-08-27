As thousands of people head to borders and Kabul airport to flee Afghanistan, some on the ground say they have no choice but to stay.

Dr Alberto Cairo is head of the Kabul orthopaedic project, part of the International Committee of the Red Cross' operations in Kabul, and has worked in Afghanistan since 1990.

He said that he hopes people do not forget about Afghanistan and that the country needs support from the international community.

Dr Cairo's comments come after the UK confirmed it was in the final stages of its evacuation process.