Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, says there has been some "positive" contact with the Taliban.

He told BBC World News the UNHCR had been dealing with the Taliban at both provincial and ground level.

"I remember the interactions 25 years ago. If I compare those interactions with those that are happening now, yes, I am cautiously optimistic, but I think we need to be very realistic," he said.

"Certainly the tone has changed. The context has changed," he added.