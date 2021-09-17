China's coronavirus-fuelled surfing boom
Chinese youth are discovering surfing in increasing numbers, thanks in part to restrictions on foreign travel in the wake of the pandemic.
BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell travelled to Hainan Island to report on the boom.
Produced by Ellen Jin. Filmed and edited by Edward Lawrence.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android